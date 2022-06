China’s Shanxi Province to raise coal capacity by 50 million mt in 2023

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 12:08:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Shanxi Energy Bureau has issued its plans for increasing coal supply and production capacity in Shanxi Province, China, aiming to increase coal production capacity by 50 million mt in 2023 compared to 2022, with annual output capacity expected to amount to 1.35 billion mt.

