China’s coal output rises by 10.5 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 10:46:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 1.45 billion mt, rising by 10.5 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points higher compared to the increase recorded in the first three months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In April alone, China’s raw coal output totaled 360 million mt, up 10.7 percent year on year, 4.1 percentage points slower than the increase seen in March.

In the January-April period, China imported 75.41 million mt of coal, down 16.2 percent year on year, 8.0 percentage points lower than the increase recorded in the first three months this year.


