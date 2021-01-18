China’s coal output rises by 0.9% in 2020, coal imports up 1.5%

Monday, 18 January 2021 12:28:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2020, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.84 billion mt, rising by 0.9 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first 11 months of the year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In December alone, China’s raw coal output amounted to 350 million mt, up 3.2 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in November.

At the same time, China imported 304 million mt of coal in 2020, up 1.5 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year decrease of 10.8 percent recorded in the January-November period last year.