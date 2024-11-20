 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s rebar output down 14.3 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 09:36:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 162.813 million mt, down 14.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 112.544 million mt, declining by 2.9 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 48.741 million mt, down 10.6 percent year on year.     

In October alone, China’s rebar, wire rod and welded pipe outputs amounted to 17.716 million mt, 12.127 million mt and 4.792 million mt, down 1.9 percent, up 9.7 percent and down 14.8 percent year on year, while up 15.68 percent, up 3.43 percent and down 11.36 percent month on month, respectively.       

Rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market moved up in early October, while they moved down during the remainder of the given month as demand from downstream users was not as good as market players had expected. Rebar prices reached a peak in October at RMB 3,900/mt on October 8, while falling to their lowest level during the month on October 24 at RMB 3,570/mt, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Tubular Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

EU’s organic coated sheet and wire rod import quotas for Turkey almost used up

30 Oct | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 15.7 percent in January-September

22 Oct | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 15.7 percent in January-August

20 Sep | Steel News

China’s rebar output decreases by 11.7 percent in H1

18 Jul | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 12.6 percent in Jan-May

20 Jun | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 12.8 percent in January-April

22 May | Steel News

China’s rebar output decreases by 9.5 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

UK’S TRA proposes safeguard extension for 15 steel product categories for further two years

22 Feb | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 2.1 percent in 2023

23 Jan | Steel News

China’s rebar output down 2.2 percent in January-November

19 Dec | Steel News