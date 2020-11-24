China’s rebar and wire rod exports down in October from September

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 14:24:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.47 million mt, down 34.6 percent year on year and down 2.1 percent month on month, reflecting strong domestic demand in China and a lack of interest in exports among Chinese mills. At the same time, wire rod export shipments came to 170,000 mt, up 7.3 percent from last year, but 10.5 percent lower compared to September.

Among major long steel products only angle/channel exports increased on month-on-month basis, rising by 35.3 percent to 230,000 mt, though this was still down 16 percent year on year.

In the given month, good demand for rebar and wire rod in the local market resulted in reduced export volumes.

In the January-October period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 5.82 million mt, down 31 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.65 million mt, down 3.7 percent year on year. China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 2.34 million mt in the given period, down 16.3 percent year on year.