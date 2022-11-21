China’s steel bar exports rise strongly in Oct, down 12.8% in Jan-Oct

Monday, 21 November 2022 10:34:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.65 million mt, up 79.5 percent year on year and rising by 14 percent month on month, while exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 160,000 mt and 320,000 mt, up 4.0 percent and up 151 percent year on year, while increasing by 6.7 percent and falling by 8.6 percent month on month, respectively, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

Ex-China rebar export prices moved down since the middle of October as local demand was not as good as expected and due to the decreasing trend of rebar futures prices. November rebar export volumes are expected to be on the higher side too.

In the January-October period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 6.18 million mt, down 12.8 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.7 million mt, down 0.9 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 3.05 million mt in the given period, up 38.6 percent year on year, 7.4 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first nine months of the year.