﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel bar exports rise strongly in Oct, down 12.8% in Jan-Oct

Monday, 21 November 2022 10:34:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.65 million mt, up 79.5 percent year on year and rising by 14 percent month on month, while exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 160,000 mt and 320,000 mt, up 4.0 percent and up 151 percent year on year, while increasing by 6.7 percent and falling by 8.6 percent month on month, respectively, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

Ex-China rebar export prices moved down since the middle of October as local demand was not as good as expected and due to the decreasing trend of rebar futures prices. November rebar export volumes are expected to be on the higher side too.

In the January-October period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 6.18 million mt, down 12.8 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.7 million mt, down 0.9 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 3.05 million mt in the given period, up 38.6 percent year on year, 7.4 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first nine months of the year.


Tags: Wire Rod Merchant Bar Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Longs prices in Bulgaria down sharply due to low demand and competitive imports

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in early November

14 Nov | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 3.6 percent in late October

04 Nov | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices move down

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

CELSA at IREPAS: Lower demand and rising costs result in great volatility in prices

10 Oct | Steel News

Local Bulgarian longs prices mostly move up

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Bulgarian domestic longs prices follow diverse trends

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local longs demand moderate in Bulgaria

15 Jul | Longs and Billet

EU import quota for Turkish rebar exhausted in new quota period

14 Jul | Steel News

Local Bulgarian longs prices indicate another sharp fall

15 Jun | Longs and Billet