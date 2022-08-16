﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s raw coal output up 11.5 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 15:42:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.56 billion mt, rising by 11.5 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points faster compared to the increase recorded in the first six months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In July alone, China’s raw coal output totaled 370 million mt, up 16.1 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points faster than June.

In the first seven months, China’s coke output amounted to 278.74 million mt, up 0.2 percent year on year.

In July, China’s coke output reached 38.8 million mt, down 6.41 percent month on month, while down 1.0 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year rise in June to a decline. In June, China’s coke output had totaled 41.458 million mt, up 5.3 percent year on year.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Far East Production 

Similar articles

Ex-Australia coking coal prices rise further in bids

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey's coking coal imports down 19.1 percent in January-June

15 Aug | Steel News

Import coking coal trading remains sporadic in China

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 32

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal price increase gains momentum

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on July 25-31

11 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices continue to trend upwards

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit in H1 rises by 192.9 percent

09 Aug | Steel News

China’s coal imports down 18.2 percent in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News