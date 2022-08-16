China’s raw coal output up 11.5 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 15:42:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.56 billion mt, rising by 11.5 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points faster compared to the increase recorded in the first six months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In July alone, China’s raw coal output totaled 370 million mt, up 16.1 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points faster than June.

In the first seven months, China’s coke output amounted to 278.74 million mt, up 0.2 percent year on year.

In July, China’s coke output reached 38.8 million mt, down 6.41 percent month on month, while down 1.0 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year rise in June to a decline. In June, China’s coke output had totaled 41.458 million mt, up 5.3 percent year on year.