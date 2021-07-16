﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coal output rises by 6.4 percent in H1

Friday, 16 July 2021 12:12:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period of the current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 1.95 billion mt, rising by 6.4 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In June alone, China’s raw coal output reached 320 million mt, down 5.0 percent year on year, while declining by 6.1 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

At the same time, China imported 139.56 million mt of coal in the first six months this year, down 19.7 percent year on year.


Tags: Far East  production  coking coal  raw mat  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Jul

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 15.9 percent in Jan-Jun
09  Jul

Import coking coal prices in China stable, bearish mood emerges
07  Jul

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.8 percent
02  Jul

Lower supply boosts coking coal prices CFR China and FOB Australia
22  Jun

China’s iron ore output increases by 17.5 percent in Jan-May