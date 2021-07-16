China’s coal output rises by 6.4 percent in H1

Friday, 16 July 2021 12:12:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period of the current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 1.95 billion mt, rising by 6.4 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In June alone, China’s raw coal output reached 320 million mt, down 5.0 percent year on year, while declining by 6.1 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

At the same time, China imported 139.56 million mt of coal in the first six months this year, down 19.7 percent year on year.