Wednesday, 16 March 2022 10:43:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 690 million mt, rising by 10.3 percent year on year, 3.1 percentage points faster than the increase rate recorded in December last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China imported 35.39 million mt of coal, down 14.0 percent year on year, 6.9 percentage points slower than the decrease recorded in December last year.