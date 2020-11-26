Shanxi Province’s coal output rises by 13.9 percent in October

Thursday, 26 November 2020 14:28:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period of the year, raw coal output of Shanxi Province-China’s major coal production base amounted to 867.288 million mt, rising by 6.1 percent year on year, as announced by Shanxi Province’s Bureau of Statistics. In October alone, raw coal output of Shanxi Province amounted to 95.435 million mt, up 13.9 percent year on year.

At the same time, coke output of Shanxi Province-the major coke production base in China reached 9.205 million mt in October, up 13.2 percent year on year, while the coke output totaled 88.827 million mt in ten months, rising by 7.0 percent year on year.