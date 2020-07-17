China’s coal output increases by 0.6 percent in H1

Friday, 17 July 2020 11:43:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 1.81 billion mt, up 0.6 percent on year-on-year basis, 0.3 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the first five months of the year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In June alone, China’s raw coal output amounted to 330 million mt, down 1.2 percent year on year, 1.1 percentage points greater than the decline recorded in May.

At the same time, China imported 174 million mt of coal in the January-June period, up 12.7 percent year on year, 15.7 percentage points slower than the rising pace recorded in the first quarter of the year.