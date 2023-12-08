﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s LGMG inaugurates $140 million equipment plant in Mexico

Friday, 08 December 2023 21:55:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Lingong Machinery Group (LGMG), based in Shandong, China, opened its first plant in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, with an investment of $140 million to produce mobile platforms. This investment is part of the $5.0 billion plan announced last October, the local government reported.

“In these new facilities, built in record time of just 14 months and an investment of $140 million, the Chinese company will manufacture scissor lifts and electric articulated lifts,” reported the government of Nuevo León, the third largest economy in Mexico, in a press release.

“This investment was the result of the recent work tour to China by Governor Samuel García, who emphasized that together there is already $5 billion in investment from first-world companies from the Asian giant,” the statement added.

The $5.0 billion investment will be used to build an industrial park to receive companies from China, mainly suppliers.

The plant is located in the northern city of Marín, 25 miles northeast of the state capital, Monterrey. It is also 172 miles southwest of the border city of Laredo, Texas.

According to the statement, from October 2021 to November 2023, Nuevo León received 205 investment projects, of which 106 were new investments and 99 facility expansion projects. The government failed to report the investment amount of these projects.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Mexico reports FDI announcements totaling $106.4 billion in first nine months of 2023

08 Dec | Steel News

Mexican entrepreneurs expected to invest $30 billion domestically in 2024

08 Dec | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices

08 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Steel producer prices in Mexico down 5.3 percent in November

07 Dec | Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico grows 15.8 percent in November

07 Dec | Steel News

Mexican new vehicles sales forecasted to increase in 2023, 2024

07 Dec | Steel News

Consumer confidence in Mexico up 12.3 percent in November

06 Dec | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 18 percent in November

06 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico reports blockade of its mining complex

06 Dec | Steel News

AHMSA to be reactivated, new owners request $600 million in loans

05 Dec | Steel News