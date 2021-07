Friday, 09 July 2021 11:57:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Zhejiang province-based Chinese steel producer Hangzhou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that its net profit in the first half of the current year is expected to amount to 979 million, up 149.74 percent year on year.

China’s economic development showed a recovery in the first six months this year, which pushed up steel prices and contributed to the improvement in Hangzhou Steel’s net profit for the given period, the company stated.