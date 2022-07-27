﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coking coal imports up 17 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:09:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the first half of the current year, China imported 26.065 million mt of coking coal, up by 16.97 percent year on year, according to the data issued by the Chinese customs authorities.

In June alone, the imports of coking coal totaled 4.983 million mt, up 20.53 percent year on year and up 9.15 percent month on month. In June alone, coking coal imports from Inner Mongolia, Russia and Canada amounted to 2.279 million mt, 1.696 million mt and 651,000 mt respectively, which accounted for 92 percent of the total imports in the given month. Meanwhile, imports from the US totaled 78,858 mt in the given period.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese importers succeed in getting lower price for ex-Russia coking coal

26 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal price slides in fresh tender as expected

26 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global coking coal prices still remain under pressure

26 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shanxi to keep coking capacity within 143.724 million mt by 2025

25 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 25, 2022

25 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

JSW Steel Global Trade to float tender for 80,000 mt of coking coal

25 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coke market in China remains weak

22 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 29

22 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down on July 11-17

22 Jul | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices inch down further

21 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials