China’s coking coal imports up 17 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:09:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first half of the current year, China imported 26.065 million mt of coking coal, up by 16.97 percent year on year, according to the data issued by the Chinese customs authorities.

In June alone, the imports of coking coal totaled 4.983 million mt, up 20.53 percent year on year and up 9.15 percent month on month. In June alone, coking coal imports from Inner Mongolia, Russia and Canada amounted to 2.279 million mt, 1.696 million mt and 651,000 mt respectively, which accounted for 92 percent of the total imports in the given month. Meanwhile, imports from the US totaled 78,858 mt in the given period.