Monday, 13 June 2022 10:11:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, China imported 95.955 million mt of coal, down 13.6 percent year on year, 2.6 percentage points slower than the decrease recorded in the first four months this year, according to the data issued by China’s Customs.

In May alone, China imported 20.549 million mt of coal, down 2.33 percent year on year, while decreasing by 12.74 percent month on month.