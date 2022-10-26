China’s imports of coal down 12.7 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:29:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first nine months of the current year, China imported 200.924 million mt of coal, down 12.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. In particular, in the given period China's imports of coking coal amounted to 45.434 million mt, rising by 29.5 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $11.37 billion, up 96.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-September period of the current year, China's anthracite imports totaled 8.546 million mt, with their value amounting to $1.8 billion, up 24.9 percent and up 109.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In September alone, China imported 33.048 million mt of coal, up 0.5 percent year on year, consisting of 6.845 million mt of coking coal and 835,000 mt of anthracite, up 57.5 percent and 11.1 percent year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, in terms of value, China's coking coal imports in September totaled $1.27 billion, up 18.3 percent year on year, while its anthracite imports in the same period amounted to $160 million, up 26.5 percent year on year.