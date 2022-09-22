﻿
China’s imports of coking coal up 25.5 percent in January-August

Thursday, 22 September 2022
       

In the January-August period of the current year, China's imports of coking coal totaled 38.589 million mt, rising by 25.5 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned from the data issued by the Chinese customs authorities. In particular, coking coal imports from Mongolia, Russia, Canada and the US amounted to 13.133 million mt, 12.355 million mt, 5.544 million mt and 3.679 million mt, accounting for 34 percent, 32 percent, 14.4 percent and 9.5 percent of the total imports in the given period, respectively.

In August alone, China's coking coal imports totaled 6.406 million mt, up 36.8 percent year on year and rising by 4.7 percent month on month. In August, coking coal imports from Inner Mongolia, Russia, Canada and the US amounted to 2.873 million mt, 1.902 million mt, 798,000 mt and 505,000 mt, accounting for 44.9 percent, 29.7 percent, 12.5 percent and 7.9 percent of the total imports in the given month, respectively.


