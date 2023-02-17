﻿
English
MOC: Coal imports to be made easier in China

Friday, 17 February 2023 16:14:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In answer to a journalist’s question at a press conference, Shu Jueting, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC), indicated that Chinese enterprises could independently make decisions regarding the purchases of import coal, taking into account their production needs, technological changes, and domestic and foreign market conditions.

As reported by local media, on February 8, a 72,000 mt cargo of ex-Australia coking coal arrived at port in the southern city of Zhenjiang. This is the first batch of coking coal to arrive in China since sanctions on Australian exports were imposed.


