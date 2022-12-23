﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coking coal imports up 21.53 percent in January-November

Friday, 23 December 2022 11:18:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period this year, China imported 57.3736 million mt of coking coal, up 21.53 percent year on year, with Mongolia, Russia, Canada, America, Australia and Indonesia being the top exporters of coking coal, accounting for 37.65 percent, 33.69 percent, 13.23 percent, 7.33 percent, 3.78 percent and 3.42 percent of China’s total import volume, respectively, according to data released by the China's General Administration of Customs.

In November alone, China imported 5.7322 million mt of coking coal, down 25.96 percent year on year, while declining by 7.66 percent month on month, with Mongolia, Russia, Canada and America being the top exporters of coking coal to China, accounting for 43.52 percent, 36.89 percent, 12.82 percent and 2.34 percent of the total import volume, respectively.

The declines in imports of coking coal in November were mainly due to the decreases in import volumes from Mongolia and Russia, which decreased by 11.67 percent and 14.05 percent month on month, respectively. In contrast, in November, imports of thermal coal from Mongolia and Russia increased by 883 percent and 47 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Far East Mining Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-Australia coking coal prices surge in fresh deal

23 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coal exports from Queensland up 3.4 percent in November

21 Dec | Steel News

India’s steel output from coking coal and iron ore not viable in future amid ESG goals

21 Dec | Steel News

Australian coking coal market seeks clearer direction

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 1.6 percent in January-October

20 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices decline due to potential supply increase

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 50

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices surge in fresh trade

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anglo American lowers iron ore and coking coal production guidance

14 Dec | Steel News

Trade of Australian coking coal at standstill, market seeks clearer direction

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials