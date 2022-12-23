China’s coking coal imports up 21.53 percent in January-November

Friday, 23 December 2022 11:18:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China imported 57.3736 million mt of coking coal, up 21.53 percent year on year, with Mongolia, Russia, Canada, America, Australia and Indonesia being the top exporters of coking coal, accounting for 37.65 percent, 33.69 percent, 13.23 percent, 7.33 percent, 3.78 percent and 3.42 percent of China’s total import volume, respectively, according to data released by the China's General Administration of Customs.

In November alone, China imported 5.7322 million mt of coking coal, down 25.96 percent year on year, while declining by 7.66 percent month on month, with Mongolia, Russia, Canada and America being the top exporters of coking coal to China, accounting for 43.52 percent, 36.89 percent, 12.82 percent and 2.34 percent of the total import volume, respectively.

The declines in imports of coking coal in November were mainly due to the decreases in import volumes from Mongolia and Russia, which decreased by 11.67 percent and 14.05 percent month on month, respectively. In contrast, in November, imports of thermal coal from Mongolia and Russia increased by 883 percent and 47 percent year on year, respectively.