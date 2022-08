Monday, 08 August 2022 13:53:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China’s coal imports amounted to 138.522 million mt, decreasing by 18.2 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on August 7.

In July alone, China’s coal imports totaled 23.523 million mt, down 22.1 percent year on year, while up 24 percent month on month.