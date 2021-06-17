China’s coal output rises by 8.8 percent in January-May

Thursday, 17 June 2021 14:13:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period of current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 1.62 billion mt, rising by 8.8 percent year on year, while increasing by 9.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In May alone, China’s raw coal output reached 330 million mt, up 0.6 percent year on year, while rising by 0.6 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

China imported 111.17 million mt of coal in the first five months this year, down 25.2 percent year on year.