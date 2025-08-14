China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 10.1 percent in Jan-July

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its coal sales amounted to 242.7 million mt in the January-July period this year, down 10.1 percent year on year. In the given period, China Shenhua Energy produced 194.7 million mt of coal, down 0.5 percent year on year.

In July this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 37.8 million mt of coal, down 5.5 percent year on year and increasing by 0.8 percent month on month, while it produced 29.3 million mt of coal, up 6.5 percent year on year and increasing by 6.2 percent month on month.