China’s coke exports decrease by 20 percent in January-August 2025

In the January-August period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 4.64 million mt, decreasing by 20.0 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In August alone, China’s metallurgical coke exports totaled 550,000 mt, down 0.8 percent year on year, while decreasing by 38.2 percent month on month.

In the January-August period this year, China’s coal exports totaled 4.64 million mt, down 0.7 percent year on year. In August alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 530,000 mt, down 45.5 percent year on year, while decreasing by 32.9 percent month on month.