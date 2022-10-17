﻿
China Shenhua Energy Company’s coal output up 6.8 percent in Sept

Monday, 17 October 2022 10:19:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Major Chinese coal producer China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd has issued the operational data for September this year, announcing that its coal output amounted to 25.2 million mt, up 6.8 percent year on year, while its sales of coal totaled 31.8 million mt, down 21.9 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, China Shenhua Energy Company’s coal output amounted to 235 million mt, up five percent year on year, while its sales of coal totaled 309 million mt, down 14.5 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Mining Production 

