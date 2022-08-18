Chile’s CMP receives environmental award for sustainable mining waste recovery

Thursday, 18 August 2022 18:43:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Compania Minera del Pacifico (CMP) was awarded by the Chilean mining association Sonami with an environmental award, the San Lorenzo trophy, for its operation at Planta Magnetita, located in the city of Terra Amarilla, in the Atacama region.

Planta Magnetita produces pellet feed grade iron ore from different mining rejects, using different concentration processes. Most of its production is obtained from processing copper mining waste from the Candelaria mine, although it also processes rejects and iron ore from nearby small and medium-sized mining operations.

In 2021, the plant processed 19.1 million mt of mining waste, according to CMP’s general manager Francisco Carvajal, who added that the award received is the recognition of the excellence of the plant, which is an example of circular economy and sustainable operation.

After processed, the pellet feed achieves a concentration of 66 percent ore contents, being subsequently transferred by a pipeline to CMP’s Port of Punta Totoralillo for export.