Tuesday, 14 February 2023 14:36:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based POMINI Long Rolling Mills has announced that it will modernize Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group’s rolling mill at the Celsa Armeringsstål plant in Norway.

The modernization works, which will improve the performance of the equipment, includes the replacement of the existing four finishing stands with stands with state-of-art technology.

The works will be completed this year.