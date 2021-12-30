CEBID: Turkish steel pipe sector’s exports may rise amid investments, regulations

Thursday, 30 December 2021 16:48:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Turkish Steel Pipe Manufacturers Association (CEBID) has stated that the export volume of the domestic steel pipe industry in the first 11 months this year was around 1.8 million mt, with an export value of $1.79 billion.

Stating that the output potential of the Turkish steel pipe industry is 8 million mt and that currently over 4.5 million mt is produced, Mehmet Zeren, general secretary of CEBID, stated that the industry will reach its potential and increase its exports significantly by expanding its product range and investing in the production of higher value-added products. The production of the Turkish steel pipe industry ranks first in Europe and fourth in the world. The association aims to break new export records each year by maintaining the industry’s leading position.

Pointing out that they are not able to supply flat products at global market prices in the current situation, Mr. Zeren stated that the nine percent customs duty applied to the imports of the given products causes local and imported raw material prices to increase, which reduces the competitiveness of Turkish pipe manufacturers and is an obstacle to increasing exports.

The general secretary of CEBID also noted that the domestic steel supply does not meet demand at the moment, and that customs duties should be reconsidered until the imbalance between supply and demand is eliminated.