Canadian rig count stabilizes as US count rises again week-on-week

Friday, 20 May 2022 20:33:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending May 20, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by 14 to 728 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 150, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 13 to 576. The overall North American rig count is now up by 273 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained level at 88 rigs in the week ending May 20. The Canadian rig count is now up by 30 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.