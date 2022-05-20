﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian rig count stabilizes as US count rises again week-on-week

Friday, 20 May 2022 20:33:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending May 20, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by 14 to 728 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 150, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 13 to 576. The overall North American rig count is now up by 273 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained level at 88 rigs in the week ending May 20. The Canadian rig count is now up by 30 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: pipe tubular Canada USA North America 

Similar articles

13 May

US rig count continues to trend up while Canadian count declines again
06 May

US rig count rises for another week while Canadian count slips
29 Apr

US rig count rises weekly while Canadian count drops again
22 Apr

US rig count increases slightly as Canadian count drops again week-on-week
14 Apr

US rig count continues uptrend while Canadian count drops again week-on-week
08 Apr

US rig count continues to rise while Canadian count falls again
25 Mar

US rig count rises while Canadian count declines again week-on-week
18 Mar

US rig count stays level week-on-week while Canadian count plunges
11 Mar

US rig count rises while Canadian count drops again
04 Mar

US and Canadian rig counts see trend shift