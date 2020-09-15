﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 6.4 percent in July

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 19:19:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in July 2020 totaled 158,678 units, reflecting an increase of 6.4 percent month-on-month but a decrease of 10.5 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in July totaled $6.92 billion, compared to $6.59 billion in June and $7.51 billion in July 2019.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 114,032 units in July at a value of $5.07 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 44,646 units at a value of $1.85 billion.


Tags: North America  Canada  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Sep

Canadian manufacturing sales increase 7 percent in July
11  Sep

US rig count declines slightly while Canadian count remains level
04  Sep

US and Canadian rig counts see varying trends week-on-week
28  Aug

US rig count remains level while Canadian count drops week-on-week
21  Aug

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week