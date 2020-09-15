Canadian new vehicle sales up 6.4 percent in July

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 19:19:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in July 2020 totaled 158,678 units, reflecting an increase of 6.4 percent month-on-month but a decrease of 10.5 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in July totaled $6.92 billion, compared to $6.59 billion in June and $7.51 billion in July 2019.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 114,032 units in July at a value of $5.07 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 44,646 units at a value of $1.85 billion.