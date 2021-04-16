Canadian new vehicle sales up 22.9 percent in February

Friday, 16 April 2021 19:49:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in February 2021 totaled 118,542 units, reflecting an increase of 22.9 percent month-on-month but a decrease of 6.5 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in February totaled $5.58 billion, compared to $4.48 billion in January and $5.64 billion in February 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 87,923 units in February at a value of $4.29 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 30,619 units at a value of $1.29 billion.