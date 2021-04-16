﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canadian new vehicle sales up 22.9 percent in February

Friday, 16 April 2021 19:49:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in February 2021 totaled 118,542 units, reflecting an increase of 22.9 percent month-on-month but a decrease of 6.5 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in February totaled $5.58 billion, compared to $4.48 billion in January and $5.64 billion in February 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 87,923 units in February at a value of $4.29 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 30,619 units at a value of $1.29 billion.


Tags: automotive  North America  Canada  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Apr

US rig count rises again while Canadian count drops week-on-week
07  Apr

Canada maintains trade surplus in February
05  Apr

Value of Canadian building permits rises in February
22  Mar

Canadian railway freight volume up 7.7 percent in January, due mostly to iron ore and coal
19  Mar

US rig count rises while Canadian count plunges again week-on-week