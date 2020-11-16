﻿
English
Canadian new vehicle sales up 1.4 percent in September

Monday, 16 November 2020 23:03:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in September 2020 totaled 173,984 units, reflecting an increase of 1.4 percent month-on-month and an increase of 2.4 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in September totaled $7.67 billion, compared to $7.55 billion in August and $7.48 billion in September 2019.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 132,155 units in September at a value of $5.94 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 41,829 units at a value of $1.73 billion.


Tags: North America  Canada  automotive


