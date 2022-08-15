﻿
Canadian new vehicle sales up 1.4 percent in June

Monday, 15 August 2022 18:57:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in June 2022 totaled 153,361 units, reflecting an increase of 1.4 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 9.7 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in June totaled $8.09 billion, compared to $7.70 billion in May and $7.93 billion in June 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 116,665 units in June at a value of $6.40 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 36,696 units at a value of $1.69 billion.


Tags: North America Automotive Canada 

