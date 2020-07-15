Canadian new vehicle sales surge 131.5 percent in May, still behind year-on-year

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 22:03:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in May 2020 totaled 109,213 units, reflecting an increase of 131.5 percent month-on-month but a decrease of 47.2 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in May totaled $4.88 billion, compared to $2.28 billion in April and $8.84 billion in May 2019.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 80,166 units in May at a value of $3.68 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 29,047 units at a value of $1.19 billion.