Canadian new vehicle sales edge up 0.6 percent in August

Monday, 17 October 2022 21:58:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in August 2022 totaled 135,988 units, reflecting an increase of 0.6 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 6.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in August totaled $7.32 billion, compared to $6.95 billion in June and $6.81 billion in August 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 101,330 units in August at a value of $5.64 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 34,658 units at a value of $1.68 billion.


