﻿
Canadian new vehicle sales down 5.2 percent in October

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 00:01:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in October 2022 totaled 132,260 units, reflecting a decrease of 5.2 percent month-on-month and an increase of 0.8 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in October totaled $7.01 billion, compared to $7.34 billion in September and $6.29 billion in October 2021.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 100,487 units in October at a value of $5.58 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 31,773 units at a value of $1.43 billion.


