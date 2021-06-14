﻿
Canadian new vehicle sales down 3.9 percent in April

Monday, 14 June 2021 18:13:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in April 2021 totaled 166,709 units, reflecting a decrease of 3.9 percent month-on-month but an increase of 250.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in April totaled $7.89 billion, compared to $8.17 billion in March and $2.31 billion in April 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 119,564 units in April at a value of $5.81 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 47,145 units at a value of $2.09 billion.


