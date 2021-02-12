Canadian new vehicle sales down 16.9 percent in December, down 26.6 percent in 2020

Friday, 12 February 2021 19:20:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in December 2020 totaled 109,352 units, reflecting a decrease of 16.9 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 4.1 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in December totaled $5.23 billion, compared to $6.03 billion in November and $5.28 billion in December 2019.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 80,092 units in December at a value of $3.96 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 29,260 units at a value of $1.26 billion.

For the full-year 2020, Canadian new vehicle sales totaled 1,440,042 units, down 26.6 percent from the 1,961,298 units sold in 2019. The value of new vehicle sales in 2020 reached $75.0 billion, compared to $85.0 billion in 2019.