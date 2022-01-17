﻿
English
Canadian new vehicle sales down 11.1 percent in November

Monday, 17 January 2022 20:59:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in November 2021 totaled 116,636 units, reflecting a decrease of 11.1 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 12.8 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in November totaled $5.77 billion, compared to $6.29 billion in October and $6.15 billion in November 2020.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 95,819 units in November at a value of $4.48 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 29,025 units at a value of $1.29 billion.


