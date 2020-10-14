CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 17.4 percent in Sept from Aug

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 16:11:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.524 million units and 2.565 million units, respectively, up 19.1 percent and 17.4 percent month on month, while rising by 14.1 percent and 12.8 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China totaled 16.957 million units and 17.116 million units, down 6.7 percent and 6.9 percent year on year, 2.9 and 2.8 percentage points slower than the decline rate recorded in the first eight months of the current year.

In September, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 2.045 million units and 2.088 million units, up 9.5 percent and 8.0 percent year on year. In the first nine months of the current year, passenger vehicle output and sales in China totaled 13.222 million units and 13.376 million units, both down 12.4 percent percent year on year, with the decrease rates 3.1 and 3.0 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first eight months of the current year.

In the given month, commercial vehicle output and sales in China amounted to 479,000 units and 477,000 units, up 12.7 and 10.6 percent month on month, while rising by 39 percent and 40.3 percent year on year. In the first nine months of the year, commercial vehicle output and sales amounted to 3.735 million units and 3.741 million units, up 21.5 percent and 19.8 percent year on year, with the increase rates 2.2 and 2.5 percentage points faster than those recorded in the first eight months of the current year.

In September, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 136,000 units and 138,000 units, up 48.0 percent and 67.7 percent, respectively, year on year. In the January-September period, the production and sales of new energy vehicles came to 738,000 units and 734,000 units, down 18.7 percent and 17.7 percent year on year, respectively, with the decrease rates 7.5 and 8.7 percentage points slower than those recorded in the first eight months of the year.