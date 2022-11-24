﻿
China’s new energy vehicle output up 108.4 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 24 November 2022 10:28:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, China’s new energy vehicles outputs amounted to 5.59 million units, up 108.4 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In October alone, new energy vehicle output totaled 752,000 units, down 0.8 percent month on month and up 85.0 percent year on year.

Analysts from the industry said they believe that China’s ongoing innovation of key technologies for new energy vehicles, the growth of the electric auto sector and the increased acceptance by consumers will broaden the industry’s development.


Tags: China Far East Automotive Production 

