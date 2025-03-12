 |  Login 
CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 13.1 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 09:57:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 4.553 million units and 4.552 million units, increasing by 16.2 percent and 13.1 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the given period, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 911,000 units, up 10.9 percent year on year.  

In the first two months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 1.903 million units and 1.835 million units, both up 52.0 percent year on year, respectively.

Sales of new energy vehicles reached 40.3 percent of total new vehicle sales in the given period.

In the first two months, China’s NEV exports amounted to 282,000 units, up 54.5 percent year on year.

According to CAAM, in the January-February period this year the new round of policy for replacing old vehicles with new ones exerted a positive impact on vehicle sales.


