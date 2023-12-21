﻿
Buoyed by demand in construction, Tata Steel launches branded blast furnace slag

Thursday, 21 December 2023 11:19:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Buoyed by demand for blast furnace slag in construction, highway construction and cement making, Tata Steel has introduced branded ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) under name Tata Dureco, a company statement said on Thursday, December 21.

“We at Tata Steel are excited to welcome a new brand, Tata Dureco- GGSB, a sustainable building material used as partial replacement of cement in concrete”, company official said.

Blast Furnace Slag has been successfully established as an alternative cementitious material in the construction industry. Over the years, this product has generated good demand from the ready-mix-concrete and infrastructure projects across geographies, it said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Tata Steel 

