British Steel’s BFs at Scunthorpe to continue operating into 2025

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 11:23:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

A spokesperson for UK-based steelmaker British Steel has stated that the company recently purchased raw materials that will see its blast furnaces at its Scunthorpe plant continue to operate into the new year, according to media reports.

The company plans to replace its blast furnaces with an electric arc furnace, as SteelOrbis previously reported. There had been fears that the furnaces would be closed by the end of this year.

In addition, the company has announced that it has been granted permission from the UK’s Environment Agency to extend a trial using ground-breaking technology to capture carbon emissions from its Scunthorpe plant.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking 

