 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK Steel warns power prices remain uncompetitive, calls for contracts for difference to level playing field

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 16:09:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based trade association UK Steel has warned that, despite recent government interventions, domestic steel producers continue to face uncompetitive electricity prices compared with European rivals. The association’s latest report shows UK steelmakers will pay up to 25 percent more for electricity in the fiscal year 2025-26, adding around £26 million in annual costs.

UK versus European Union electricity prices

According to the report, average power prices for steelmakers are projected as follows:

  • UK: £59.48/MWh
  • Germany: £52.04/MWh
  • France: £47.76/MWh

Even after increased compensation for network charges, the disparity remains due to wholesale costs, driven largely by the UK’s reliance on natural gas.

Impact on steel sector

Electricity is one of the largest input costs for steel production. The report highlights that the sector’s electricity consumption matches 800,000 households today and that demand will double as more electric arc furnaces (EAFs) replace blast furnaces and power costs account for up to 180 percent of gross value added (GVA) for UK producers.

This places the UK steel industry at a competitive disadvantage just as it invests heavily in electrification to meet net zero targets.

Recommended solutions

The report sets out two key measures to close the competitiveness gap:

  • Two-way contracts for difference (CfDs) for wholesale electricity to align UK industrial prices with France and Germany.
  • Backdating of 90 percent network charge compensation to April 2025 to prevent another year of excess costs.

“The UK steel industry has a hand tied behind its back as it faces electricity prices up to 25 percent higher than its European competitors. Uncompetitive power prices pose a threat to jobs, future investment, and our Net Zero ambitions. With a two-way CfD mechanism and swift backdating of network charge relief, the government can finally eliminate the disparity in industrial electricity prices,” Gareth Stace, director-general of UK Steel, said.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

UK’s scrap export restrictions could hurt economy and competitiveness

27 Aug | Steel News

CBM slams UK steel safeguard decision over quota cuts and supply chain risks

19 Aug | Steel News

IEEFA: Crisis at British Steel could be an opportunity

18 Apr | Steel News

Liberty Steel calls for government action to revitalize UK steel industry

04 Apr | Steel News

UK Steel calls for further protectionist measure to tackle global excess capacity

08 Oct | Steel News

UK Steel calls for lower electricity prices amid green transition

03 Sep | Steel News

UK Steel: National Wealth Fund to be significant in rebuilding steelmaking

11 Jul | Steel News

UK Steel: New government projects should use local steel

24 Jun | Steel News

Trade unions call on GFG to be fully transparent amid concerns over European capacities

12 Feb | Steel News

UK Steel: EAF transition no longer expected to limit steel industry’s product ranges

23 Jan | Steel News