British Steel wins major rail contract for Ankara-Izmir high-speed line in Turkey

UK-based steel producer British Steel has secured a contract worth tens of millions of pounds to supply rails for a major high-speed railway project in Turkey, according to the UK-based Construction Equipment Association.

Under the agreement, supported by UK Export Finance, the company will deliver 36,000 mt of rails to ERG International Group for the construction of a 599-kilometer high-speed line between Ankara and Izmir. The project is expected to significantly reduce travel times between the capital and the Aegean port city while also lowering transport-related carbon emissions.

Scunthorpe plant shifts to round-the-clock production

The new contract has prompted British Steel to move to 24-7 rail manufacturing operations at its Scunthorpe site for the first time in more than a decade.

British Steel will supply 60E2 rails in 36-meter lengths throughout 2026. The rails will be delivered to ERG International Group, which is carrying out the project on behalf of the Turkish government. Once completed, the line will be operated by Turkish State Railways. British Steel has previously supplied rails for earlier phases of the Ankara-Izmir line.

Project expected to transform Ankara-Izmir transport

The Ankara-Izmir high-speed railway is expected to reduce rail journey times by more than 10 hours, offering a faster and more efficient service for both passengers and freight.

The line is also projected to provide a lower-carbon transport alternative, supporting broader decarbonization efforts in the transport sector.