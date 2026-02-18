 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > British...

British Steel wins major rail contract for Ankara-Izmir high-speed line in Turkey

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 11:45:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based steel producer British Steel has secured a contract worth tens of millions of pounds to supply rails for a major high-speed railway project in Turkey, according to the UK-based Construction Equipment Association.

Under the agreement, supported by UK Export Finance, the company will deliver 36,000 mt of rails to ERG International Group for the construction of a 599-kilometer high-speed line between Ankara and Izmir. The project is expected to significantly reduce travel times between the capital and the Aegean port city while also lowering transport-related carbon emissions.

Scunthorpe plant shifts to round-the-clock production

The new contract has prompted British Steel to move to 24-7 rail manufacturing operations at its Scunthorpe site for the first time in more than a decade.

British Steel will supply 60E2 rails in 36-meter lengths throughout 2026. The rails will be delivered to ERG International Group, which is carrying out the project on behalf of the Turkish government. Once completed, the line will be operated by Turkish State Railways. British Steel has previously supplied rails for earlier phases of the Ankara-Izmir line.

Project expected to transform Ankara-Izmir transport

The Ankara-Izmir high-speed railway is expected to reduce rail journey times by more than 10 hours, offering a faster and more efficient service for both passengers and freight.

The line is also projected to provide a lower-carbon transport alternative, supporting broader decarbonization efforts in the transport sector.


Tags: UK Turkey Europe Steelmaking British Steel 

Similar articles

Brazilian HDG export prices remain stable for eight weeks

18 Feb | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price remains stable over four weeks

18 Feb | Flats and Slab

US tin plate imports up 17.4 percent in November 2025 from October

18 Feb | Steel News

UAE developer Azizi plans greenfield rebar rolling mill in KEZAD industrial zone

18 Feb | Steel News

Import scrap prices in India increase, but buyers on sidelines amid uncertain local finished steel trends

18 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills try to hike local rebar prices, export segment still lacks promise

18 Feb | Longs and Billet

GCC’s HRC import demand weakens as China’s holiday limits offers and Ramadan slows regional activity

18 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-India billet prices under pressure amid negative outlook, local market slumps too

18 Feb | Longs and Billet

Italian crude steel production up 1.6 percent in January 2026

18 Feb | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Chevron Direct Investment Fund to invest in ferroalloy plant

18 Feb | Steel News