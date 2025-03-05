British Steel to supply rails for Egypt’s Green Line railway

The UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it will supply rails from the port of Immingham for Egypt’s first fully electrified mainline and freight railway network.

A batch of over 4,500 rails of 18 m in length, manufactured in Scunthorpe, has been inspected and approved by Egyptian companies F.A.T. and Orascom, who are managing the project to deliver Egypt’s new rail route. The line is expected to revolutionize Egypt’s transport system, extending the line from Alexandria to the Mediterranean coast in the northwest and eastwards to the Gulf of Suez and the Red Sea.