UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that raw materials sufficient to ensure the continuation of operations at the blast furnaces at its Scunthorpe plant for a while are being unloaded at Immingham Bulk Terminal, the company’s port facility.

The UK government has lately taken control of steelmaker British Steel to prevent the closure of the two blast furnaces and consequently the end of primary steel production in the UK, as SteelOrbis previously reported .