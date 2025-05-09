 |  Login 
British Steel prepares to ramp up production, starts recruitment process

Friday, 09 May 2025 14:29:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it is starting recruitment for over 180 new employees as it prepares to ramp up production. The company, which is overseen by the UK Government, has secured the raw materials to maintain a two-blast furnace operation and will significantly increase iron and steel production in the coming months.

“With the backing of the UK Government, we are focused on cementing British Steel as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of steel. To help achieve this, and meet customer demand, we will be upping production across all our sites,” Allan Bell, interim CEO, said.

The company received 55,000 mt of blast furnace coke from Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel to be transferred to Scunthorpe plant, while over 66,000 mt of pellets and 27,000 mt of iron ore fines arrived from Sweden, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking 

