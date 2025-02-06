 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > British...

British Steel mulls maintaining production at Scunthorpe blast furnaces

Thursday, 06 February 2025 16:06:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to local UK media reports, the GMB, Community and Unite steel unions in the United Kingdom met with China-based Jingye Group, owner of UK-based steelmaker British Steel, this week and presented a plan to keep the blast furnaces at the company’s Scunthorpe plant open.

Due to the company’s schedule to switch to electric arc furnace production, the two blast furnaces in the Scunthorpe plant have been facing the risk of being shut down since 2023, which would cost up to 2,000 jobs.

GMB has stated that British Steel is interested in the plan but needs the government to provide relief from the policy costs that disadvantage blast furnace production in line with carbon emission targets. An official from GMB stated, “We believe that keeping the blast furnaces running is vital as it will reduce the risks of the transition and protect thousands of jobs. But the major barrier is the additional carbon costs to be paid under government policy regulations. For our plan to be viable - we need [the government] to provide relief from these policy costs, just as other European countries have done”.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

British Steel opens new service center at special profiles business

22 Jan | Steel News

Marcegaglia UK adds electro-welded stainless steel tubes to portfolio

21 Jan | Steel News

British Steel may terminate EAF plan for Teesside plant

17 Jan | Steel News

UK working group produces fusion-grade steel using EAF

13 Jan | Steel News

UK aims to revive domestic steel industry with steel council

08 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel UK starts decommissioning of equipment at Port Talbot

07 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel UK inks first green steel supply agreement with UK-based JCB

17 Dec | Steel News

Marcegaglia to optimize operations at Sheffield with Primetals

29 Nov | Steel News

Liberty Steel loses control over eastern European assets to ArcelorMittal amid unpaid debt

28 Nov | Steel News

UK Steel makes proposals to boost domestic steel usage in public projects

27 Nov | Steel News