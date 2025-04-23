British Steel ends redundancy consultation

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has confirmed the it will end the ongoing consultation on redundancies that was initiated by the previous management, after securing a stable supply of raw materials to its two blast furnaces, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to stabilize British Steel’s blast furnace production following the government passing the Steel Special Measures Act on 12 April 2025. “Since the Government passed its legislation, we have been working day and night to ensure we are able to stabilize our operations. The work done to secure the raw materials we need for both Queen Anne and Queen Bess blast furnaces means we are able to run both continuously,” Lisa Coulson, interim Chief Commercial Officer, said.

The company said that all operations at British Steel are being maintained, including Scunthorpe Rod Mill.